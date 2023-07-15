Left Menu

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:42 IST
Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.

No injury due to the fire has so far been reported.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven or eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the fire had broken out on the ninth floor of the DCM building where the PNB bank has an office.

''Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. As of now, no input of anyone being trapped in the building is there,'' Tayal said.

Visuals showed firefighters using crane to spray water on the ninth floor in efforts to douse the blaze.

The fire officials said the blaze was brought under control at 8.35 pm and the cooling process is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023