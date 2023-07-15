Left Menu

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:09 IST
Odisha: 3 arrested as police seize more firearms in anti-poaching ops at Similipal
Three people were arrested on Saturday after more firearms were seized from the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district as the drive against illegal poaching continued, police said.

One country-made gun each was found at the houses of the three accused, following which they were arrested, Inspector General of Police (Eastern Region) Himanshu Lal said.

Five more guns were found hidden in the jungle near Bahalda in Khunta police station area, he added.

Three platoons of armed forces have been deployed in the tiger reserve area after two forest personnel were killed by poachers in May and June, Lal said.

He said the operation will continue till all illegal weapons are seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

