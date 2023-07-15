Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:12 IST
PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Immediately after returning to Delhi from abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the progress made in dealing with the flood-like situation in the national capital, officials said.

Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark. However, the river's water level followed a downward trend on Saturday, allowing authorities to open roads and ease traffic movement as floodwaters receded from many areas.

An official said, ''Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation.'' Modi was on a three-day visit to France and the UAE.

