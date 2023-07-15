Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:17 IST
FSIB recommends names of 16 general managers for elevation to executive director of PSU Banks
FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Saturday recommended the names of 16 general managers for the elevation to the posts of executive directors (EDs) of banks during the year.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 72 general managers (GMs) of public sector banks between July 1 and July 15, it said in a statement issued late in the evening.

Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the bureau recommended 16 GMs for promotion, it said.

Some of the GMs selected include Sanjay Rudra, Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Vijaykumar N Kamble, Amit Kumar Srivastava, Mahendra Dohare, S K Majumdar and Bhavendra Kumar.

Besides, Lal Singh, Ravi Mehra, Rwajiv Mishra, Rohit Rishi and Dhanraj T were selected by the Bureau.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendations would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, RBI Deputy Governor Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

