Left Menu

5 arrested in Dhenkanal as police seize huge quantity of explosives used in illegal mining

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:31 IST
5 arrested in Dhenkanal as police seize huge quantity of explosives used in illegal mining
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Saturday after a huge quantity of explosives used for illegal stone mining was seized, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police conducted raids in Rasol, Balimi and Motugoan police station areas of the district and made the seizures and arrests, they said.

Among the items seized were 200 detonators, 75 gelatines and 50 kg of ammonium nitrate, they said.

Several drilling machines, compressors and trucks were also seized, police said.

A case was registered in connection with the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023