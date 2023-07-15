Left Menu

6 Kanwariyas injured in separate incidents in Delhi

Six Kanwariyas were injured in separate incidents in the national capital, police said on Saturday.In the first incident, a 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured allegedly after a taxi hit him on the Vasant Vihar flyover in southwest Delhi.According to the police, they received information at 12.38 am on Saturday about the accident on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to Mahipalpur.Police rushed to the spot where the injured, identified as Dharmender Mewat in Haryana, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:40 IST
6 Kanwariyas injured in separate incidents in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Six Kanwariyas were injured in separate incidents in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured allegedly after a taxi hit him on the Vasant Vihar flyover in southwest Delhi.

According to the police, they received information at 12.38 am on Saturday about the accident on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to Mahipalpur.

Police rushed to the spot where the injured, identified as Dharmender Mewat in Haryana, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. There was a minor injury on his head and he was discharged after treatment, a senior police officer said.

The vehicle, a black and yellow Omni taxi, was impounded and its driver Dalip Kumar (57), a resident of Rang Puri Pahadi in Vasant Kunj, was apprehended.

The statement of the injured was recorded. Action under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act is being taken, the officer added.

In another incident, police got information at 7.41 pm that the vehicle of Kanwariyas hit a barrier due to the height of the speaker installed on it.

After reaching the spot, it was found that the vehicle had crashed into a vehicle height barrier with portions of the loudspeakers scattered and blood splattered on the road, another senior police officer said.

Five people got injured in the accident as the vehicle was not taking the designated path and had entered from Wazirabad Road- Gokulpuri Chowk - Durgapuri Chowk. The loudspeaker mounted on the vehicle hit the height barrier. They were chasing other members of the group in Ghaziabad, the officer said.

Among the five injured, an 11-year-old is serious and under treatment at the AIIMS trauma centre while the rest have been discharged, they said.

Driver Karambeer (35) is the father of the minor boy. According to witnesses, the vehicle was being driven at high speed. They failed to gauge the height of barriers. A case has been registered and accused arrested, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023