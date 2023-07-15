Left Menu

2 Nigerian nationals arrested for drug smuggling in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:19 IST
Two Nigerian nationals were arrested here in an alleged drug smuggling case, officials said on Saturday. A team of CID (Crime Branch) of police headquarters arrested the accused and recovered 58 grams of cocaine and Rs 1 lakh cash from them.

The estimated value of the recovered cocaine in the international market is around Rs 1 crore, police said.

One of the arrested foreign nationals does not have a passport while the passport of the other has expired, they said.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN said on the basis of information about the purchase and sale of illegal drugs in the Jawahar Nagar police station area here, a team of the crime branch conducted a raid in the Sindhi colony and caught the duo. The accused are being interrogated.

