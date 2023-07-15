Seer, two aides booked for abducting minor girl in UP's Etah
An FIR has been registered against a seer and his two associates in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly abducting a minor girl, police said on Saturday.Kotwali Nagar SHO Sudhir Kumar Raghav said the seer, identified as Lodheshwar Maharaj alias Rajeev, abducted the 16-year-old daughter of one of his disciples late on Friday.
An FIR has been registered against a seer and his two associates in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly abducting a minor girl, police said on Saturday.
Kotwali Nagar SHO Sudhir Kumar Raghav said the seer, identified as Lodheshwar Maharaj alias Rajeev, abducted the 16-year-old daughter of one of his disciples late on Friday. The girl's father has lodged a complaint against the seer and his two associates, accusing them of luring away his daughter. They allegedly took her away in a car, Raghav said.
The police have registered a report and are on the lookout for the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
