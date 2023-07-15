Left Menu

Seer, two aides booked for abducting minor girl in UP's Etah

An FIR has been registered against a seer and his two associates in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly abducting a minor girl, police said on Saturday.Kotwali Nagar SHO Sudhir Kumar Raghav said the seer, identified as Lodheshwar Maharaj alias Rajeev, abducted the 16-year-old daughter of one of his disciples late on Friday.

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:20 IST
Seer, two aides booked for abducting minor girl in UP's Etah
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a seer and his two associates in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly abducting a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

Kotwali Nagar SHO Sudhir Kumar Raghav said the seer, identified as Lodheshwar Maharaj alias Rajeev, abducted the 16-year-old daughter of one of his disciples late on Friday. The girl's father has lodged a complaint against the seer and his two associates, accusing them of luring away his daughter. They allegedly took her away in a car, Raghav said.

The police have registered a report and are on the lookout for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023