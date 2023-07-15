PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in Delhi

Immediately after returning to Delhi from abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the progress made in dealing with the flood-like situation in the national capital, officials said.

In a tweet, Saxena said the prime minister directed that all possible work be done in the interest of Delhi's people with the Centre's help and cooperation.

An official said, ''Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation.'' In his tweet in Hindi, the Lt Governor said that Prime Minister Modi ''called up just after reaching the country to take a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and had complete information of the efforts being made in this regard.'' ''He has directed to do all possible work in the interest of Delhi's people with the Centre's help and cooperation,'' Saxena said.

Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark.

However, the river's water level followed a downward trend on Saturday, allowing authorities to open roads and ease traffic movement as floodwaters receded from many areas.

Modi was on a three-day visit to France and the UAE.

