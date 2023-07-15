Three boys drown in water of under-construction golf course in Delhi
Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhis Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday. It was found that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the premises of the under-construction golf course, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said.
Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday. The police received information around 8 pm that three boys had entered the water but did not come out, a senior officer said. It was found that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the premises of the under-construction golf course, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. The boys were returning home after playing football in Sector 19, he said. Three of the boys left their bags on the grass and entered the water pit and drowned. Their bodies have been recovered and inquest proceedings are underway, Vardhan said.
''... it is not rain or flood related. The water pit is a feature of the under-construction golf course. However, we are inquiring further. The deceased have been identified as Qutub Vihar residents Arun, Anuj and Abhishek,'' the officer said.
