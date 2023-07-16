Left Menu

Adityanath inspects flood preparations in UP's Gonda, deploys officials for exigencies

Preparations for flood protection in the district have been completed and officials of the departments concerned deployed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday.Adityanath interacted with journalists after inspecting construction work on the Eli Parsauli embankment and the Elgin Bridge on the Ghaghra river, about 35 kilometres from the district headquarters.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 16-07-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 00:04 IST
Adityanath inspects flood preparations in UP's Gonda, deploys officials for exigencies
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for flood protection in the district have been completed and officials of the departments concerned deployed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday.

Adityanath interacted with journalists after inspecting construction work on the Eli Parsauli embankment and the Elgin Bridge on the Ghaghra river, about 35 kilometres from the district headquarters. He also reviewed pre-flood preparations in the district with officials and public representatives. After inspecting the construction work with Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the chief minister said the district has received normal rainfall this year. However, due to the heavy rain in Uttarakhand, the water levels of the Ghaghra and the Rapti rivers have risen.

Adityanath added the levels are likely to increase further. All precautionary arrangements have been completed by the government to prevent floods. He said the Irrigation Department has completed the repair of all four embankments of the Elgin-Charsadi, Bhikharipur-Sakaur, Paraspur-Dhaurhara and the Bhauriganj Ring dam in the district.

The district administration has also set up 28 flood posts.

''Health, Animal Husbandry and Revenue departments are ready to discharge their responsibilities … Boats are ready in flood-affected areas,'' said the chief minister.

Adityanath also held a meeting with public representatives and administrative officials. He warned against any laxity in helping the affected people in case of a flood. Arrangements for people affected by possible floods should be ensured. In case of a flood, mobile medical teams should remain active in the affected areas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023