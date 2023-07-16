Left Menu

At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says

A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an active shooter incident that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles 65 kilometers south of Atlanta.I can confirm that four people are deceased, county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press by phone. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had no information other than that GBI agents had been asked to help.

PTI | Hampton | Updated: 16-07-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 00:28 IST
At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A county government official in Georgia says at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta. A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an "active shooter incident" that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

"I can confirm that four people are deceased,'' county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press by phone. ''As of right now, the suspect is still at large." Police in Hampton, Georgia, planned to release more details at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had no information other than that GBI agents had been asked to help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023