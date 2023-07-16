Left Menu

Wild elephant buried on private property in Kerala: Culprits still on run

The Forest Department, which is investigating the mysterious death of an elephant found buried on a private property near a forest area in this central Kerala district on Friday, is still in pursuit of the culprits. The department reached the property on Friday morning, found the buried elephant and exhumed its carcass.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-07-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 00:46 IST
Wild elephant buried on private property in Kerala: Culprits still on run
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest Department, which is investigating the ''mysterious'' death of an elephant found buried on a private property near a forest area in this central Kerala district on Friday, is still in pursuit of the culprits. The carcass of the wild elephant was found with a tusk missing.

The department has apprehended four people in connection with a tusk seizure case from the Kodanad range in Ernakulam district that they believe may be linked to the initial finding.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Friday ordered a probe after the elephant carcass was found. Forest officials had said the property owner was absconding, raising suspicion that the elephant was trapped and killed for ivory.

The department on Saturday said the four arrested in connection with the recent seizure of a tusk were attempting to sell it. The officials are probing into the connection between the two incidents.

A senior forest official told PTI that the real cause behind the death of the elephant can be ascertained only after nabbing the suspects, including the property owner, as the carcass was found in a severely decomposed state.

''The search is on for the culprits,'' the official said, adding that Roy, the property owner, is still on the run.

Saseendran had termed the incident ''mysterious'' and said the elephant might have been electrocuted or killed by other means.

Forest officials on Friday conducted a search on the property in a village near a forest area based on a tip-off.

Forest Officer (Machad Range) Sreedevi Madhusoodhanan had told reporters that they conducted a preliminary inquiry based on the tip-off, which proved to be correct. The department reached the property on Friday morning, found the buried elephant and exhumed its carcass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023