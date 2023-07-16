US: Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Authorities are seeking the arrest of a man suspected of killing three men and a woman in Hampton, Georgia.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is from Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 65 km south of Atlanta.

Authorities declined to release the names of the victims, saying they were trying to notify their families.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says sheriff's office is offering a USD 10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed the suspect directly: "Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period." A county government official said at least four people were killed in the mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta.

A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an "active shooter incident" that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton.

"I can confirm that four people are deceased,'' county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said.

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)