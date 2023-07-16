Left Menu

US: Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

PTI | Hampton | Updated: 16-07-2023 02:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 02:26 IST
US: Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Authorities are seeking the arrest of a man suspected of killing three men and a woman in Hampton, Georgia.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is from Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 65 km south of Atlanta.

Authorities declined to release the names of the victims, saying they were trying to notify their families.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says sheriff's office is offering a USD 10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed the suspect directly: "Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period." A county government official said at least four people were killed in the mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta.

A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an "active shooter incident" that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton.

"I can confirm that four people are deceased,'' county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said.

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023