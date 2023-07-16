Left Menu

US: Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia are hunting for a man who remains at large hours after he was suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighbourhood south of Atlanta.Andre Longmore 40, is believed to be armed and dangerous, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference.

Andre Longmore (40), is believed to be armed and dangerous, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton, a city of roughly 8,500 people.

Officials released few details about the killings. Turner said detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in the same neighbourhood. He said Longmore is a Hampton resident, but declined to discuss a possible motive.

The suspect remained at large more than five hours after the killings, and authorities vowed to keep searching until he was in custody.

"We've done an exhaustive search in the general area and we're now widening that a little bit," Turner told reporters.

Investigators were also on the lookout for a Black GMC Acadia SUV that they believe Longmore might be driving.

Longmore doesn't appear to have a listed phone number and The Associated Press could not immediately find a family member or attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities didn't release the victims' names, saying they were working to notify their families.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a USD 10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed Longmore directly, saying: "Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be residing in and bring you into custody. Period." Located about 48 km south of Atlanta, Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia's racetrack for NASCAR events.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Atlanta area and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the manhunt and investigation.

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

