Russia's forces repelling Ukraine attacks on Crimea - Russia-installed official
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 07:17 IST
Russia's air defence forces and fleet in the Black Sea were engaged in repelling Ukrainian drone attacks over the Crimean port of Sevastopol early on Sunday, a Moscow-installed official said.
The attacks were over the harbour of Sevastopol and the city's Balaklava and Khersones districts, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
There were no immediate details of the scale of the attack or any damage from the attacks on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
