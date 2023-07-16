Maha: Woman shopkeeper injured in attack by another woman

Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:22 IST
A woman operating a photocopy shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district was injured after another woman allegedly attacked her with a knife following a dispute, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at the shop located in Virar area on Saturday evening, senior police inspector Rajendra Kamble said.

The accused went to the victim's shop for getting a photocopy done. The two had some dispute following which the accused attacked the victim with the sharp weapon, he said.

The victim received injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where she was undergoing treatment, the police said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions and a probe was on into it, they said.

