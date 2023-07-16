Rusted mortar shell found in J-K’s Kathua

A rusted mortar shell was found near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The mortar shell was dugout by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during some construction work in Border Outpost Chadwal area late Saturday evening, the officials said.

They said the shell was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion without causing any damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)