Rusted mortar shell found in J-K’s Kathua
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A rusted mortar shell was found near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The mortar shell was dugout by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during some construction work in Border Outpost Chadwal area late Saturday evening, the officials said.
They said the shell was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion without causing any damage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Border Security Force
- Kathua
- Border Outpost Chadwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
Jammu district administration detects 300 fake registration permits for Amarnath Yatra
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
Three held for sale of fake registration slips to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu
Amarnath Yatra: Third batch of pilgrims leave for Kashmir