Left Menu

Road accident in J-K leaves 8 CRPF personnel injured

Eight CRPF personnel were injured on Sunday when their vehicle rolled down the road into Sindh nallah in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel were on way to the shrine of Amarnath via the Baltal route when the accident took place in the early hours of the day, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:24 IST
Road accident in J-K leaves 8 CRPF personnel injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight CRPF personnel were injured on Sunday when their vehicle rolled down the road into Sindh nallah in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on way to the shrine of Amarnath via the Baltal route when the accident took place in the early hours of the day, they said. The injured personnel were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023