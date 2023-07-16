Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets Myanmar counterpart; discusses India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe and discussed expediting projects, especially the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, and underlined the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the border areas.Jaishankar, who arrived here from Indonesia on Saturday on an official visit, met the Myanmar foreign minister on the sidelines of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation MGC Mechanism meeting.Our discussions focused on connectivity initiatives that have a larger regional significance.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:26 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Myanmar counterpart; discusses India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway
  • Country:
  • Thailand

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe and discussed expediting projects, especially the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, and underlined the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the border areas.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Indonesia on Saturday on an official visit, met the Myanmar foreign minister on the sidelines of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism meeting.

"Our discussions focused on connectivity initiatives that have a larger regional significance. These will also be discussed at the MGC meeting this afternoon. Stressed the importance of expediting projects that have faced challenges in the recent past, especially the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Jaishankar said that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway had been a ''very difficult project'' because of the situation in Myanmar and that it was the government's priority to find ways to resume it.

India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400-km-long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.

Around 70 per cent of construction work on the ambitious trilateral highway has been completed. The strategic highway project, which will connect Moreh in Manipur with Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar, has been delayed. Earlier, the government was aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.

During his talks with Than Swe, Jaishankar also underlined the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the border areas, saying these have been "seriously disturbed recently and any actions that aggravate the situation should be avoided".

"Flagged concerns about human and drug trafficking. Urged stronger cooperation among relevant parties for the early return of trafficked victims," he said.

As an immediate neighbour, India is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Myanmar, the minister said.

He proposed people-centric initiatives aimed to address the pressing challenges.

"India supports the democratic transition process in Myanmar and highlights the need for return of peace and stability. We will closely coordinate our policy with ASEAN in this regard," Jaishankar added.

In Bangkok, Jaishankar will participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation Mechanism and attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023