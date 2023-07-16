Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 3 of family killed as truck hits ambulance in Kondagaon

Three members of a family were killed when a truck hit an ambulance in which they were carrying home the body of an infant in Chhattisgarhs Kondagaon district, police said on Sunday.The ambulance driver was seriously injured in the incident which took place on Saturday near Badgaon village on Kondagaon-Jagdalpur road under Makdi police station limits, they said.A man, his wife and mother were returning home from a government medical college at Dimrapal in Bastar district after the death of the couples one-month-old child during treatment, an official here said.A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the ambulance.

PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:28 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 of family killed as truck hits ambulance in Kondagaon
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed when a truck hit an ambulance in which they were carrying home the body of an infant in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Sunday.

The ambulance driver was seriously injured in the incident which took place on Saturday near Badgaon village on Kondagaon-Jagdalpur road under Makdi police station limits, they said.

A man, his wife and mother were returning home from a government medical college at Dimrapal in Bastar district after the death of the couple's one-month-old child during treatment, an official here said.

A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the ambulance. The three family members died on the spot and the ambulance driver suffered serious injuries, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot. They shifted the 30-year-old injured driver to a nearby hospital and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwar Nag (35), his wife Anita (30) and mother Sonbati (60), all natives of Sodma village in the district, the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot after the incident, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023