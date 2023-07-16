Chhattisgarh: 3 of family killed as truck hits ambulance in Kondagaon

Three members of a family were killed when a truck hit an ambulance in which they were carrying home the body of an infant in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Sunday.

The ambulance driver was seriously injured in the incident which took place on Saturday near Badgaon village on Kondagaon-Jagdalpur road under Makdi police station limits, they said.

A man, his wife and mother were returning home from a government medical college at Dimrapal in Bastar district after the death of the couple's one-month-old child during treatment, an official here said.

A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the ambulance. The three family members died on the spot and the ambulance driver suffered serious injuries, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot. They shifted the 30-year-old injured driver to a nearby hospital and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwar Nag (35), his wife Anita (30) and mother Sonbati (60), all natives of Sodma village in the district, the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot after the incident, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, the official added.

