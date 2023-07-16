Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

The Centre will sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from Sunday, as against Rs 90 per kg earlier, to provide relief to people from high prices of the key kitchen item in retail markets.

On Friday, the Centre started to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in Delhi-NCR through mobile vans. More cities were added on Saturday.

''There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of the government to sell it at a concessional rate of Rs 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high,'' an official statement said.

''After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rs 80 per kg from today Sunday July 16th, 2023,'' it added.

