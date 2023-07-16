Left Menu

Decide in six weeks issue of enacting laws for welfare of clerks of lawyers: HC to Delhi govt, Centre

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, which was hearing a petition by the Delhi High Court Bar Clerks Association seeking enforcement of several welfare measures, including provident fund, pensions and group insurance policies, took note of the statutes enacted by other State governments on the issue and observed that the GNCTD should certainly make an endeavour to resolve the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:37 IST
Decide in six weeks issue of enacting laws for welfare of clerks of lawyers: HC to Delhi govt, Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked the city and central governments to take a decision within six weeks on enactments of laws for welfare of clerks of lawyers. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, which was hearing a petition by the Delhi High Court Bar Clerks Association seeking enforcement of several welfare measures, including provident fund, pensions and group insurance policies, took note of the statutes enacted by other State governments on the issue and observed that the "GNCTD should certainly make an endeavour to resolve" the matter. "Let a decision be taken in the matter positively within six weeks from today by the Central Government as well as by the State Government at the highest level," directed a bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, last week. The counsel for the Centre said it was making all sincere efforts to ensure that some welfare schemes are enacted for Bar clerks. The Delhi government lawyer also said the matter is being looked into. The petitioner association had moved the high court in 2018, claiming that several states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have already enacted a law to promote the welfare of clerks who have to depend on charity and donation of the advocates employing them.

The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Kirti Uppal. In 2019, the high court had said clerks of lawyers were part and parcel of the system involved in dispensation of justice. The association, which represents over 20,000 lawyers' clerks working in the various courts of the national capital, has contended in its plea that its members have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including right to medical benefits to a workman.

The association has urged the court to direct the authorities to promote, safeguard and implement the clerks' fundamental rights to social security and welfare measures.

The matter would be heard next on September 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023