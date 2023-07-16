Left Menu

5 boys venture into Mumbai's Marve Creek; 2 rescued, 3 missing

Two of them, aged 13 and 16, were rescued by members of the public before the arrival of fire brigade, the official said.The three others - two aged 12 and one 13 - were missing, he said.

5 boys venture into Mumbai's Marve Creek; 2 rescued, 3 missing
Five minor boys entered the Marve Creek waters in Mumbai on Sunday morning and started drowning following which two of them were rescued while search was on for the three others, a fire official said.

The incident took place at 9.38 am when the five boys, in the age group of 12 to 16 years, ventured into the creek in Malad area, about half-a-kilometre from the sea shore, he said. Two of them, aged 13 and 16, were rescued by members of the public before the arrival of fire brigade, the official said.

The three others - two aged 12 and one 13 - were missing, he said. A search operation was underway. Personnel of the Mumbai fire brigade, police, Coast Guard, Navy divers, ward staffers and ambulance were at the spot, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

