Kanwariya vehicle touching electric wire in UP's Meerut: One more devotee dies, death toll 6

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:40 IST
One more kanwariya died from electrocution after a vehicle of the devotees came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in the Bhawanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, taking the death toll in the incident to six.

Confirming the death of six kanwariyas, District Magistrate Deepak Meena told PTI on Sunday that a magisterial inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the additional district magistrate (administration) to investigate the causes of the accident.

According to Bhawanpur police station, the deceased were identified as Prashant Saini (14), Himanshu Saini (16), Mahendra Saini (45), Lakhmi (45), Manish (18), and Lakshya (12).

Earlier on Saturday night, Meena had told that 10 people who suffered electrocution were admitted to nearby hospitals, out of which five died.

On the inquiry committee, the district magistrate said that the superintendent of police (traffic) and a senior officer of the electricity department will be part of it. The joint inquiry committee will submit its inquiry report within 48 hours. The district magistrate said that necessary action will be taken based on the investigation.

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVNL) MD Chaitra V has said that a team of Energy Corporation is investigating the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

