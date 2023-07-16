Road accidents in UP leave four dead

A woman and her daughter were among four people killed while four others were injured in separate road accidents here, police said on Sunday.

Police said a car going towards Varanasi collided with a truck near Chaksemra village on Saturday, killing Shashibala Srivastava (65) and her daughter Nishtha Srivastava (45).

Four others were injured in the accident.

Sub-inspector of Ghazipur police station Sunil Kumar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In another incident, Upendra Singh alias Sonu (34), a resident of Gadaipur, died after his bike fell into a canal, station in-charge Virendra Pratap Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)