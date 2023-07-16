Left Menu

Road accidents in UP leave four dead

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:04 IST
Road accidents in UP leave four dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her daughter were among four people killed while four others were injured in separate road accidents here, police said on Sunday.

Police said a car going towards Varanasi collided with a truck near Chaksemra village on Saturday, killing Shashibala Srivastava (65) and her daughter Nishtha Srivastava (45).

Four others were injured in the accident.

Sub-inspector of Ghazipur police station Sunil Kumar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In another incident, Upendra Singh alias Sonu (34), a resident of Gadaipur, died after his bike fell into a canal, station in-charge Virendra Pratap Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023