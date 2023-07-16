Left Menu

Death of BJP leader: Plea in SC seeks SIT or CBI probe into July 13 incident in Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:20 IST
Death of BJP leader: Plea in SC seeks SIT or CBI probe into July 13 incident in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking either constitution of a special investigating team (SIT) headed by a retired apex court judge or a direction to the CBI to probe the July 13 incident at Patna in which a BJP leader died while taking part in a march against the Nitish Kumar government.

Vijay Singh, a party leader from Jehanabad district, had died while taking part in a ''Vidhan Sabha march''. While the party leaders claimed that he had died in a brutal lathicharge by the police, the district administration in Patna had come out with a brief statement asserting that ''no injury marks'' were found on his body.

The ''Vidhan Sabha march'', which was organised in support of agitations against the state government’s teacher recruitment policy, had commenced from Patna's Gandhi Maidan and was stopped a couple of kilometres away from the assembly premises.

The plea filed in the apex court by Bihar resident Bhupesh Narayan has also sought to investigate the role played by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other officials, including Bihar's Director General of Police, in allegedly ''protecting the real perpetrators of the incident dated July 13 during peaceful procession organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party''.

''The police is under a constitutional obligation to uphold the rule of law and maintain law and order,'' said the plea, drawn by advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, adding, ''In a democratic country, peaceful procession or march or demonstration against the government policy is a well recognised method of protest.'' It said the misuse of power against Indian citizens is a grave breach of fundamental rights and threat to public safety.

The plea claimed that in a pre-planned manner, the members of the procession were suddenly surrounded by police and lathicharge, water cannon and tear gas shell were used which resulted in a chaotic situation. It alleged that ''police brutality and atrocity'' resulted in the death of Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023