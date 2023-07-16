Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man molests minor schoolgirl, shoots obscene video; held

Locals ransacked the accused mans poultry shop in Dhelwadih village after the incident, which took place on Friday evening, came to light, an official said.The accused allegedly accosted the two girls who were walking home from school and offered to drop them on his motorcycle, he said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor schoolgirl and shooting a video of the act in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Sunday. Locals ransacked the accused man’s poultry shop in Dhelwadih village after the incident, which took place on Friday evening, came to light, an official said.

The accused allegedly accosted the two girls who were walking home from school and offered to drop them on his motorcycle, he said. He took the girls to a nearby jungle, where he allegedly molested one of them and shot an obscene video of the act, the official said. When one of the girls started screaming, the accused abandoned the duo and fled the scene, he said.

Alerted by the screams, a few school children and locals working in the nearby farms reached the scene and the girls were sent home safely, the official said. The family members and other locals later ransacked the accused man’s poultry shop in Dhelwadih while looking for him, he said.

The police reached the spot and pacified the crowd, and took the accused into custody, the official said.

A case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was has been registered, he said.

