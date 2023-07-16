Japan Finance Minister: "no discussion" of exchange rates at G7 meeting -Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:33 IST
- Country:
- Japan
There was "no discussion" about exchange rates at a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at its conclusion on Sunday, according to Kyodo News.
The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, and the officials met on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in India. Suzuki also reconfirmed his "unwavering support" for Ukraine, Kyodo reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-France deploys 45,000 police, armored vehicles amid riots
WRAPUP 2-France deploys 45,000 police, armoured vehicles to quell riots
France: 45,000 police officers deployed to deal with night rioting
Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality