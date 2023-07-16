Japan Finance Minister: "no discussion" of exchange rates at G7 meeting -Kyodo

There was "no discussion" about exchange rates at a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at its conclusion on Sunday, according to Kyodo News. The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, and the officials met on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in India.

Suzuki also reconfirmed his "unwavering support" for Ukraine, Kyodo reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)