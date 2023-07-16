Left Menu

UP man hit with spade in fight, dies

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 15:19 IST
UP man hit with spade in fight, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man died after he was hit with a spade in a fight by his neighbour here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Vipin, a resident of Tindauli village of Jaisinghpur Kotwali area, had an argument with one Jitendra Nishad, his neighbour late Saturday evening over some issue.

During the argument, relatives of both sides gathered and a fight broke out during which Vipin was hit in the head with a spade. He was taken by ambulance to Birsinghpur Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Semri police outpost in-charge Krishna Chandra Yadav said his body has been sent for post mortem and matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023