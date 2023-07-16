UP man hit with spade in fight, dies

A 20-year-old man died after he was hit with a spade in a fight by his neighbour here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Vipin, a resident of Tindauli village of Jaisinghpur Kotwali area, had an argument with one Jitendra Nishad, his neighbour late Saturday evening over some issue.

During the argument, relatives of both sides gathered and a fight broke out during which Vipin was hit in the head with a spade. He was taken by ambulance to Birsinghpur Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Semri police outpost in-charge Krishna Chandra Yadav said his body has been sent for post mortem and matter is being investigated.

