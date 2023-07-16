Left Menu

Putin: Ukraine has failed to break through Russian defences

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 16:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at recapturing territory was "not succeeding" and that attempts to break through Russian defences had failed.

Putin made the remarks in an interview with state television, excerpts of which were released on Sunday.

"All attempts by the enemy to break through our defence ... have not been successful throughout the entire offensive," Putin said.

