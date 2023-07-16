Suspecting relationship, man kills daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

A man allegedly strangled his 22-year-old daughter to death in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Sunday over the suspicion that she was in a relationship, police said. The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area when Gome Khan went to the room of his daughter Chhinno Bano while she was studying in the wee hours and allegedly strangled her, they added. Before he went absconding, Khan told about the incident to his brother, Assistant Sub Inspector Sohanlal said.

The police was informed after Khan's brother disclosed about the alleged murder to the village sarpanch, Sohanlal said.

Khan used to suspect his daughter of being in a relationship with someone, he added.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem, the ASI said.

A murder case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused, he added.

