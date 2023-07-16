Left Menu

Suspecting relationship, man kills daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

A man allegedly strangled his 22-year-old daughter to death in Rajasthans Sriganganagar district on Sunday over the suspicion that she was in a relationship, police said. The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area when Gome Khan went to the room of his daughter Chhinno Bano while she was studying in the wee hours and allegedly strangled her, they added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 16:09 IST
Suspecting relationship, man kills daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly strangled his 22-year-old daughter to death in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Sunday over the suspicion that she was in a relationship, police said. The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area when Gome Khan went to the room of his daughter Chhinno Bano while she was studying in the wee hours and allegedly strangled her, they added. Before he went absconding, Khan told about the incident to his brother, Assistant Sub Inspector Sohanlal said.

The police was informed after Khan's brother disclosed about the alleged murder to the village sarpanch, Sohanlal said.

Khan used to suspect his daughter of being in a relationship with someone, he added.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem, the ASI said.

A murder case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused, he added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender equality

Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023