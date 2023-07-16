2 survivors rescued from rubble of collapsed apartment building in Naples, Italian media say

A three-story apartment building collapsed Sunday in a seaside suburb of Naples, and at least two people were pulled out alive from the rubble as rescuers searched for any others who might be trapped, Italian media reported.

Italian news agency ANSA said a woman was rescued from the debris of the building in Torre del Greco, which is 12 kilometres (about 7 miles) from Naples in southern Italy's Campania region. Shortly after, Italian state TV said a second survivor was extracted.

Police and firefighters scrambled over a mound of rubble in a search for additional survivors or any victims.

It was not immediately clear how many people might have been in or near the building in the town's centre when it came down.

Five squads of firefighters were deployed at the scene.

