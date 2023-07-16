Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:01 IST
Amarnath Yatra: 2 more pilgrims die, 8 CRPF personnel injured in road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra climbed to 27 on Sunday with two more deaths, while eight CRPF personnel on their way to offer prayers at the cave shrine were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

Urmilaben Modi (53) died after she was hit by a shooting stone on the lower side of the cave shrine of Amarnath on Saturday, the officials said.

Two mountain rescue team personnel and another pilgrim sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

In another incident, Meghnath (65) of Chhattisgarh, was found unconscious at Pissutop along the Pahalgam route to the shrine on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officials said.

Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their vehicle fell into the Sindh nullah in Ganderbal when they were on their way to the Amarnath shrine via the Baltal route, they said.

The injured were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

