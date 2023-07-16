3 survivors rescued from rubble of collapsed apartment building in Naples, Italian media say

Left Menu

PTI | Rome | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:40 IST
A wing of a three-story apartment building collapsed Sunday in a seaside suburb of Naples, and at least two people were pulled out alive from the rubble as rescuers searched for any others who might be trapped, Italian firefighters said.

''As of now, there are no indications of people missing,' said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy's national firefighters' corps. Still, firefighters were removing rubble to verify that no one else was buried in the collapse in Torre del Greco, he said.

Italian state broadcaster Rai, reporting from the scene, said a third survivor was extracted from the debris, but there was no immediate official confirmation of that.

Rai TV said five families were living in the building, which it described as run-down, in the town 12 kilometres (7 miles) from Naples, in Italy's southern Campania region.

It was not immediately clear how many people might have been in or near the building in the town's centre when it came down.

The survivors were being treated in a hospital for fractures, Rai said.

Firefighters tweeted that dogs trained to search for people in building collapses were working with the rescue teams, which brought in earth-moving equipment.

Police and firefighters scrambled over a mound of rubble in their search.

