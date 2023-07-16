Left Menu

Congress has regularly compromised interest of its state units: BJP

Congress leader Mr Maken said Congress should not support AAP. Today, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says Congress not in favour of Ordinance-support AAP.Political desperation and confusion grips Congress, he said on Twitter.

The Congress has "regularly" compromised the interest of its state units and reduced itself to "a bunch of people" running around Rahul Gandhi to keep him relevant, the BJP on Sunday charged after the opposition party came out in support of AAP on Delhi Ordinance issue.

The BJP's reaction came after the Congress made it clear that it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi and will oppose any attempt of the central government to ''sabotage federalism'' in the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, said the Congress' ''unequivocal opposition'' to the Delhi ordinance was ''a positive development''.

However, the BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya lashed out at the Congress' central leadership.

"Delhi Congress had opposed support for AAP. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is standing up against Mamata Banerjee's murderous regime in West Bengal.

"But in both states, the central leadership of the Congress has struck a deal with AAP and the TMC, with no gain in return," he said.

"Congress has regularly compromised the interest of its state units and reduced itself to a bunch of people running around Rahul Gandhi, to keep him relevant," the BJP leader alleged.

Targeting the Congress, BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, ''Disunited Congress holding fractured 'Opposition meeting' in Bengaluru should first explain differences within Congress''.

''On issue of Delhi Service Ordinance: Punjab Congress Mr Pratap Bajwa categorically said 'AAP doesn't deserve Congress Support'. Congress leader Mr Maken said 'Congress should not support AAP'. Today, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says 'Congress not in favour of Ordinance-support AAP'.

''Political desperation and confusion grips Congress,'' he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

