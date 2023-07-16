Left Menu

MP: Police official drowns in river while trying to fish out body

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:09 IST
MP: Police official drowns in river while trying to fish out body
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police official drowned in Jamner river in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while he was trying to fish out the body of a boy, an official said.

The deceased official, identified as Rajaram Vaskale, was in-charge of Nemawar police station, he said. ''Vaskale went to Jamner river this afternoon after being alerted that the body of a boy was floating in the water,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said.

The police official entered the river to fish out the body, but was caught in a strong water current and started drowning, he said.

The divers took him out and he was rushed to Nemawar Hospital, from where he was referred to Harda, where he was declared dead, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023