NDMC vice-chairman urges residents of New Delhi area to use water judiciously

New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Sunday called upon residents of the New Delhi area to utilise water judiciously and limit its usage to essential requirements only.This appeal came in the wake of the temporary closure of water treatment plants operated by the Delhi Jal Board DJB at Wazirabad and Chandrawal that supply water to the NDMC area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:32 IST
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Sunday called upon residents of the New Delhi area to utilise water judiciously and limit its usage to essential requirements only.

This appeal came in the wake of the temporary closure of water treatment plants operated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at Wazirabad and Chandrawal that supply water to the NDMC area. The water treatment plants have now resumed operations.

Upadhyay said it was of utmost importance that all residents cut down their water consumption until further notice.

''The NDMC appeals for patience and understanding from the public during this difficult time. The residents of the New Delhi area should utilise water judiciously and limit its usage to essential requirements only,'' he said.

Upadhyay further highlighted that officials and staff of the NDMC were working to serve the residents but were facing constraints due to inadequate availability of water.

He appealed to all ministers, Members of Parliament, VIPs, residents, hotel and restaurant owners, market traders associations, resident welfare associations, as well as private, government, and non-governmental organisations to cooperate with the civic body by minimising their water usage during this critical period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

