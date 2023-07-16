Left Menu

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:03 IST
MP: Six booked for thrashing three men in Narmadapuram; video goes viral
Six persons were booked for allegedly thrashing three half-naked men in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on July 13 in Javli village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Makhannagar police station in charge Praveen Kumar said.

''The three had allegedly misbehaved with the villagers. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Friday,'' he said.

Six persons have been booked for rioting, criminal intimidation and other offences, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.

In the video, a group of persons can be seen beating up three half-naked men with sticks.

