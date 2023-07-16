Man gets 20-year jail term for abduction, rape of minor

A POCSO court here Sunday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping an 11-year-old girl nine years ago, a government advocate said.

A woman who kidnapped the girl and handed her over to the man has been awarded the same punishment, he added.

A complaint was lodged here on November 29, 2014, by the girl's mother, alleging her neighbour Mamta of kidnapping her daughter by luring her, Assistant Government Advocate Rampal Singh said.

Acting on the complaint, the police rescued the girl eleven days later, Singh said.

According to the police, Mamta had handed over the girl to Kalyan and his associates, who took her to Panipat and raped her for several days, Singh said.

The police arrested Mamta and nabbed Kalyan and his two accomplices Kalu and Swaraj on her instance, he added. After investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet against the four accused to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special Court POCSO Act) Poonam Pathak, Singh said.

In Sunday's hearing, the court convicted Mamta and Kalyan and sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each, while Kalu and Swaraj were acquitted as the victim could not identify them, he added.

