Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments

A suspected ISI agent was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly supplying vital information about Indian military establishments to his handlers in Pakistan, an official statement said. He was then asked to send pictures of key military set-ups of India, police said, adding that one Salman and another unidentified man were also involved in the crime.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:12 IST
A suspected ISI agent was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly supplying vital information about Indian military establishments to his handlers in Pakistan, an official statement said. ''Raees, a resident of Gonda, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was summoned to the ATS headquarters here and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in spying,'' Prashant Kumar, Special DG (Law and Order), said in a statement. According to police, Raees came in contact with one Armaan in Mumbai who persuaded him to spy against India. He was also promised money and a job in Dubai by a Pakistani citizen. In 2022, Raees received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number and was asked to contact Hussain. He was then asked to send pictures of key military set-ups of India, police said, adding that one Salman and another unidentified man were also involved in the crime. A police official said Raees got Rs 15,000 and he was in touch with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) via a Bangladesh-registered mobile number. An FIR has been registered against Raees at the Lucknow ATS police station under IPC sections 121 A (waging or attempting to wage war) and 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), and under the Officials Secrets Act, 1923, he said. Police added that efforts are on to arrest Armaan and Salman.

