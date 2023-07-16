Left Menu

CCL employee shot at by miscreants in Jharkhand’s Rajrappa

A Central Coalfield Limited CCL employee was shot at by an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant in Jharkhands Ramgarh district on Sunday, a police officer said. Sanjay Nayak, officer in-charge of Rajrappa police station, said the incident occurred at 2pm when one of the three miscreants fired two bullets at Banerjee near his residence in Rajrappa.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:23 IST
CCL employee shot at by miscreants in Jharkhand’s Rajrappa
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) employee was shot at by an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, a police officer said. The employee, identified as Ashish Banerjee, is posted at Rajrappa washery project of CCL. Banerjee who suffered injuries on his waist was taken to CCL hospital in Rajrappa, from where he was referred to Sadar hospital here. Since he needed a critical surgery, the injured was shifted to a hospital in Ranchi, the police officer said. Sanjay Nayak, officer in-charge of Rajrappa police station, said the incident occurred at 2pm when one of the three miscreants fired two bullets at Banerjee near his residence in Rajrappa. "Prima facie the cause of the attack seems to be personal enmity. Investigation has started," the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023