CCL employee shot at by miscreants in Jharkhand’s Rajrappa

A Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) employee was shot at by an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, a police officer said. The employee, identified as Ashish Banerjee, is posted at Rajrappa washery project of CCL. Banerjee who suffered injuries on his waist was taken to CCL hospital in Rajrappa, from where he was referred to Sadar hospital here. Since he needed a critical surgery, the injured was shifted to a hospital in Ranchi, the police officer said. Sanjay Nayak, officer in-charge of Rajrappa police station, said the incident occurred at 2pm when one of the three miscreants fired two bullets at Banerjee near his residence in Rajrappa. "Prima facie the cause of the attack seems to be personal enmity. Investigation has started," the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)