Russia takes control of shares in local Danone subsidiary - decree

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:36 IST
Russia takes control of shares in local Danone subsidiary - decree
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian state has taken control of shares in the Russian subsidiary of French food producer Danone, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

The decree also said that shares in Baltika Breweries, a Russian-based brewing company, would also be transferred to state management.

