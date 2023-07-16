Russia takes control of shares in local Danone subsidiary - decree
The Russian state has taken control of shares in the Russian subsidiary of French food producer Danone, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.
The decree also said that shares in Baltika Breweries, a Russian-based brewing company, would also be transferred to state management.
