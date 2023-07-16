Left Menu

Maha: Four drown while taking selfie at lake in Chandrapur

The remaining members of the group alerted the police. A search operation has been launched at the site to trace the men, said Reena Janbhandu, additional superintendent of police, Chandrapur.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:38 IST
Maha: Four drown while taking selfie at lake in Chandrapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons drowned while taking a selfie at a lake in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at Ghodazeri lake, some 106 km from the district headquarters, around 4.30 pm, an official said.

A group of eight youngsters from Shegaon village in Warora tehsil went for a picnic to the lake, where four of them slipped while taking a selfie and drowned, he said.

The police and disaster management team have launched a search operation to trace them, the official said.

The men have been identified as Manish Srirame (26), Dheeraj Zade (27), Sanket Modak (25) and Chetan Mandade (17), he said, adding that the water level in the lake has increased due to rains in the area. ''The remaining members of the group alerted the police. A search operation has been launched at the site to trace the men,'' said Reena Janbhandu, additional superintendent of police, Chandrapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023