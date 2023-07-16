Left Menu

China's response not encouraging on G20 common framework for debt - source

China has not given an encouraging response so far on reaching a common understanding with the G20 bloc on the issue of restructuring the debt of vulnerable countries, a source aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 20:09 IST
China's response not encouraging on G20 common framework for debt - source

China has not given an encouraging response so far on reaching a common understanding with the G20 bloc on the issue of restructuring the debt of vulnerable countries, a source aware of the matter said on Sunday. G20 nations are also not keen on a one-size-fits-all rule to restructure such countries' debt, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting in India's Gandhinagar over the next two days to discuss, among other things, the debt treatment of countries under the so-called Common Framework - a G20 initiative to help poor countries delay their debt repayments. Last month, Zambia struck a deal to restructure $6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad including China, in what was seen as a breakthrough for vulnerable nations in crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023