Left Menu

Hamas unable to pay salaries in Gaza after Qatari aid delay, officials say

The Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers have been unable to pay salaries for 50,000 public sector workers, with officials in part blaming a delay in a monthly payroll grant from Qatar, a crucial aid donor to the impoverished Palestinian enclave. The salary crisis has sparked an unusual amount of criticism on social media in Gaza, including by some of Hamas' own employees.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 20:34 IST
Hamas unable to pay salaries in Gaza after Qatari aid delay, officials say

The Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers have been unable to pay salaries for 50,000 public sector workers, with officials in part blaming a delay in a monthly payroll grant from Qatar, a crucial aid donor to the impoverished Palestinian enclave.

The salary crisis has sparked an unusual amount of criticism on social media in Gaza, including by some of Hamas' own employees. A drop in tax revenue and a jump in spending has made the situation even more difficult. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents live in poverty, and the economy is dependent on foreign aid. Qatar has paid hundreds of millions of dollars since 2014 for construction projects. It currently pays $30 million per month in stipends for families, fuel for electricity, and to help pay public sector wages.

Hamas officials say no salary aid has been received since just over half of a $5-million grant to support the May payroll. The reason for the delay was not clear. In Doha, Qatar's International Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The government is going through a stifling and escalating financial crisis, with a continuous increase in the deficit month after month, which led to the delay of salaries this month," Awni Al-Basha, the Hamas-appointed deputy minister, told Hamas Aqsa radio. "We are making significant efforts to pay the salaries, and we hope to do so at the end of this week," he said.

Monthly payroll costs Hamas 125 million shekels ($34.5 million) per month, said Basha. On Sunday, Salama Marouf, chairman of the Hamas government media office, said there has also been an increase in spending, particularly for the ministry of health and repayment of bank debts. He called on Qatar to increase the salary grant to $7 million.

Gaza has been under an Israel-Egyptian blockade since 2007 when Hamas, which opposes peace with Israel, took control. Public sector employees have not received full salaries since 2013. "With 60% (of salaries) we used to meet the basics of our needs at home. What happens when the salary is completely cut off?" said Mahmoud Al-Farra, an employee at the Hamas government media office. "This a big disappointment."

Some took to social media, questioning whether the crisis was authentic. "Where are the taxes they collect and the grants that enter Gaza go?" one resident posted on Facebook. (Additional reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha Reporting and writing by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023