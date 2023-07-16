UP: RPF jawan suspended for misbehaving with child

Left Menu

An RPF jawan has been suspended after he was seen pressing the neck of a sleeping child with his foot near a railway station here, officials said on Sunday. Taking note of the video, the Railway Protection Force RPF jawan, Balendu Singh, has been suspended, Ramesh Chandra Meena, In-charge, RPF Azamgarh, said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 20:38 IST
An RPF jawan has been suspended after he was seen pressing the neck of a sleeping child with his foot near a railway station here, officials said on Sunday. The video which showed the jawan misbehaving with the child near the main gate of the Belthara Road Railway Station railway station went viral on social media. ''Taking note of the video, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, Balendu Singh, has been suspended,'' Ramesh Chandra Meena, In-charge, RPF Azamgarh, said.

