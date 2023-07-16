Maha: One injured in accidental firing in Thane district; three booked

An offence was registered against three persons in connection with an accidental firing, in which one of them was injured in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. A case under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against the trio, an official said. According to the police, the trio were travelling on their motorcycle on the Kalyan-Badlapur Road around 1.30 pm on Saturday, when they stopped at an eatery where they met an acquaintance and a quarrel ensued, he said. One of them pulled out a country-made revolver and was brandishing it, threatening to shoot, when it accidentally went off and the bullet hit one of the accused on his thigh, the official said. The injured accused was rushed to a hospital and the police were informed, he said, adding that two of the men have been arrested.

