MP: Villager's pet dog beaten to death by group with sticks and rods; police launch probe
The incident occurred on Friday at Kaithla village located within Patan police station limits and a video of the offence has emerged on social media.Arvind Garg, a resident of Kaithla, alleged in his complaint that a local panchayat office-bearer and around 10 others attacked his pet dog with sticks and rods, in which the animal died, Patan police station in-charge Surendra Singh said.
- Country:
- India
A dog was allegedly beaten to death using sticks and rods by a group of people in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which the police have launched a probe, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday at Kaithla village located within Patan police station limits and a video of the offence has emerged on social media.
Arvind Garg, a resident of Kaithla, alleged in his complaint that a local panchayat office-bearer and around 10 others attacked his pet dog with sticks and rods, in which the animal died, Patan police station in-charge Surendra Singh said. ''The complainant said he had contested the panchayat election against the panchayat office-bearer and had also lodged a complaint about his illegal possession of government land. He claimed that the killing of his dog was a fallout of that,'' the official said.
Investigation into the complaint has been launched and legal steps will be taken on the outcome of the probe, he said.
''As per the preliminary probe, the attackers were angry as Garg's pet dog had bitten a family member of the panchayat office-bearer last month. They were also annoyed with the continuous barking by the dog,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Jabalpur
- Patan
- Surendra Singh
- Garg
- Kaithla
- Arvind Garg
ALSO READ
MP:Lokayukta cops register case against three IAS officers for tribal land sale irregularities in Jabalpur between 2007-12
MP: Constable claims he was slapped by woman police inspector in Jabalpur; probe ordered
Promoters stake down to 73.82 pc in Patanjali Foods after share saleBIZ-PATANJALI-FOODSHeadlineNew Delhi, July 15 (PTI) Patanjali Foods Ltd on Saturday said tha'
Patanjali Ayurved's OFS for non-retail investors oversubscribed 2 times on Day 1
Patanjali Ayurved to sell 7 pc stake in Patanjali Foods